UP Board results 2017: Candidates waiting to get their UP Board high school class 10 (X) result 2017, Intermediate class 12 (XII) result 2017 have to wait till June. As per the latest updates, it has been informed that the UP Board results 2017 for class10, class12 will be declared on the official website in June.

Earlier, it was informed that the UP Board 2017 high school and Intermediate results is expected to be declared on May 15 but it has now been changed. In relation to this we tried to reach the UP board officials but no official confirmation regarding exam results 2017 declaration was given by the authorities.

UP Board high school class 10 (X) result 2017, Intermediate class 12 (XII) result 2017 has been conducted under the guidance of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP).

Around 60 lakh candidates have applied for the UP Board examination this year in the state out of which 34,04,571 students have applied for Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10 exams and 26,24,681 students have registered for UP Board Class 12 Exams 2017

Once the UP board 2017 results is declared on the official website upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in, results.gov.in then the Uttar Pradesh candidates need to fill the blank space with the information including roll number, registration number and other to get the UP board exam results.