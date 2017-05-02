Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has made an announcement on the official website upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in that the UP Board high school class 10 (X) result 2017, Intermediate class 12 (XII) result 2017 is expected to be declared on May15.

As per the latest updates, it has been informed that the UP board results for class 10, class 12 may get delayed due to the elections in different states. If we talk about the past then every year UP Board results have been declared on the given date.

Around 60 lakh candidates have entered the examination hall this year in the state out of which 34,04,571 students have applied for Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10 exams and 26,24,681 students have registered for UP Board Class 12 Exams 2017

Once the UP board exam result 2017 is declared on the official website http:// upresults.nic.in /, upmsp.edu.in then the candidates have to visit the website and enter the required information including roll number, registration number and other required information to get the results.

Along with this it has also been noticed in the past that the result website may slow down due to the huge number of visitors on the UP Board result website, so the candidates are advise to stay calm and open the website after a short interval of time.