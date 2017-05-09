UKSEE 2017 admit card/hall ticket: The Uttarakhand Technical University has released the admit card on the official website i.e. www.uktech.ac.in for the candidates applied for Uttarakhand State Entrance examination (UKSEE exam 2017).

As per the updates, UKSEE 2017 examination will take place on May 13th, 14th across the state.

UKSEE is an examination for the candidates planning to take admission in different courses including B.Pharma, BHMCT, MCA, MBA, M.Tech and M.Pharma.

Candidates trying to download UKSEE admitcard/hall ticket 2017 have to visit the official website and fill the blank space with the required information including roll number, registration number and other required information to get the admit card on screen.

Uttarakhand Technical University has four institutes positioned i.e.

- SIT, Pithoragarh

- THDC-IHET, Tehri

- WIT, Dehradun

- IT, Gopeshwar

Apart from this about 125 colleges are affiliated across the state for different courses including Engineering, Management, Law, Pharmacy, Architecture, Hotel Management and Information Technology.

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the UKSEE admit card/hall ticket 2017 for future purpose.