UGC NET 2017 exam on Sunday

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the National Eligibility Test (NET) for the post of assistant professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) on January 22.

The CBSE had on December 28 released the admit cards for the candidates.

Candidates, who qualify for the JRF, are eligible to pursue research in the subject of their post-graduation or in a related subject and are also eligible to apply for the post of an assistant professor in Indian universities and colleges.

The award of JRF and eligibility for assistant professor’s post depends on the performance of the candidate in all the three papers of NET.

Candidates who have scored at least 55 per cent in their master’s degree are eligible for NET.

The exam will be conducted in 84 subjects in 90 cities across the country.