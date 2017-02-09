UGC asks central varsities to revise their curricula

The central varsities have been asked by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to review and revise their curricula, at least once in every three years, to make the college and university students more employable.



"In a recently held meeting of the Group of Secretaries on Education and Social Development with the Prime Minister, it was recommended that curricula of all academic departments in Universities should be reviewed and revised at least once in every three years," the UGC letter said.



This review and revision of academic curricula should focus on the existing and potential demand and supply of skill sets to make the university and college students employable, it added.



"You are, therefore, requested to accord top priority to the matter and take immediate action so that the curricula of various programmes offered at your university are revised and adopted for quick implementation by your University and the colleges affiliated to it," the UGC said in a letter to varsities.