TNPSC 2017: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has made an announcement for the candidates willing to apply for TNPSC Group 2A recruitment examination may now apply online on the official website www.tnpsc.gov.in.

As per the latest updates, this time officials have planned to fill 1953 personal clerk assistant post (Non-interview) through TNPSC Group 2A recruitment examination.

Last date to apply for TNPSC recruitment examination is May 26, 2017 and the last date to submit the examination fees is May 29, 2017.

Interested candidates may now visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in and follow the procedure to apply online for TNPSC recruitment examination.

It has been informed by the official website that the TNPSC examination will take place on August 6, 2017.

Candidates are advised to take the print out of the application after completing the online procedure.