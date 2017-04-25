A three-day national Seminar on “Regional Cultures and New Media Technologies’ will be organised at the Indian Institute of Advanced Study, Shimla from April 26.

“This seminar is an attempt to address the cultural continuum that lies between the local/immediate, the national capital or cultural production hubs and the many linkages in the vast web that connects them. The term ‘regional’ used here is not the same as ‘peripheral’ if one were to follow the mainstream vs margins discourse. The term ‘Region’ as inherently ‘unsteady’, ‘diffuse’ and are constantly reformulated by linguistic, cultural and geo-political communities,” an official said.