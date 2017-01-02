Things to keep in mind while applying for Nursery Admission

After a long tussle, the process for nursery admissions have finally begun in the national capital on Monday with registrations being open till January 23. According to the norms instructed by the Directorate of Education (DoE) the school will have to upload the admission criteria on its website.The schools have also been instructed that their criteria should be well-defined, equitable, non-discriminatory and transparent- steps take to avoid any discrepancy and the maintaining the transparency of the process.

Parents applying for this academic year should keep following things in mind as the admission process begins.

>Applications would be available till January 23, 2017.

>Private unaided schools that are built on public land are notified cannot start the admission process till further notification.

>25 percent seats are to be reserved for the EWS category.

>Point system should be in the conformity with the Delhi High Court Order.

>Schools are required to hold the draw of lots only in presence of all the parents who are participating in that lot.

>Age limit for nursery admissions is 3 years till 31 March 2017 for Nursery Admission 2017.

Before filling the form, parents are advised to go through instruction manuel available on the he DoE website in order to avoid any confusion.