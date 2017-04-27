The Wrong Turn: Love saga

When we speak of India's freedom struggle, millions of memories pour into our minds that rekindle our sense of patriotism and pride. One cannot forget the immense sacrifices, bloodshed and emotional and physical turmoil that our freedom fighters have gone through during the freedom struggle of our country. Speaking about freedom fighters, stories related to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose continue to interest people even in today's time ever since he died under mysterious circumstance.

However, there are numerous untold and never-before-heard stories during the time of Netaji that have been penned down in a latest historical fiction, by Sanjay Chopra and Namita Roy Ghose, titled The Wrong Turn ~ Love and Betrayal in the Time of Netaji.

The Wrong Turn is a story that traverses the cities of Calcutta, Singapore, Rangoon and Kohima, caught up in the blaze of World War-II. It is about the clash of four desperate forces as they come together in Kohima to vie for the brightest jewel in the crown ~ India. "Victory will come to those who possess not just the coldest steel but even colder hearts," said Sanjay during the launch of the book.

Sanjay Chopra is an airline pilot, author of two short story collections ~ Said and Done and Tailspin Stories. He is married to actress Tisca Chopra.

Set in the pre-Independence era, the novel is a sweeping tale of passion, love and betrayal. Debraj, the rakish playboy and scion of a distinguished Calcutta family, and Nishonko, the fiery revolutionary sworn to the cause of the Indian National Army (INA), must not only fight their common enemy, but also for the love of Aditi, the rebel with the healing touch. A haunting tale of love, friendship and betrayal of an entire nation, The Wrong Turn veers inexorably towards a poignant redemption.

The compelling narrative of the book keeps the reader gripped till the end and takes one all the way through the significant niceties of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose, INA and their battles. It is set in 1944, in Kohima ~ a small, sleepy town in northeast India, when Subhash Chandra Bose and his Indian National Army (INA), along with the Japanese troops, tried to force the British out of India but inexplicably, the tables turn. They fail to succeed in their attempts.

However, 70 years later, the British admit that the Battle of Kohima was the greatest battle they had ever fought. Why was Netaji unsuccessful then? Was it then that old Indian curse ~ betrayal? Someone from within Netaji's own ranks? Were there forces other than the British, waiting in the shadows closer to home, who stood to gain even more from the INA's defeat? Or was it just love that irrevocably altered the course of India's destiny?

These questions are answered in the book with a riveting storyline that keeps the readers engrossed. Sharing insights about the book, co-author Namita, said, "This was a story waiting to be told. So much about Netaji was smoke and mirrors, partial views foisted on us by the British and other vested interests. Here was a man who was a personal hero, who was part of the lore of my childhood. And here was a chance to set the narrative straight - through the lens of a very human yet universal story of love."

The book, published by Om Books International, was launched by journalist Barkha Dutt at Zerruco-Kitchen and Bar in the Capital recently. The book is priced at Rs.295 and a must-read for fans of fiction.