Answer keys to Group II Services Written Exam 2016 has been released by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on its official website http://tspsc.gov.in/TSPSCWEB0508/.

Applicants can check the answer keys and other details on the same. Earlier, TSPSC had released the Preliminary Keys for the exams that were held in November 2016. The keys have been published again after receiving objections on the preliminary one.

Applicants can check Answer keys by visiting http://tspsc.gov.in/TSPSCWEB0508/. Click on 'Group -II final keys' link. Answer keys for different subjects will be displayed. Results are expected to be released soon.