Candidates, who appeared for the Telangana State Police Constable Mains 2016, can check their results at the official website www.tslprb.in. The exam was conducted on October 23, 2016.

To check results, candidates need to log on to the official website www.tslprb.in and enter all the required details in a prescribed format in the space provided.

Candidates who have cleared the examinations successfully will be hired for the posts of constable. The board conducts different examinations for the recruitment in various police posts in the state.