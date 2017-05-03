Telangana Board of Secondary Education has made an announcement for the candidates waiting to get their Telangana BSE SSC result 2017/Class 10 (X) results 2017 don't need to wait anymore. As per the updates Telangana SSC results 2017 will be declared on the official website bse.telangana.gov.in, manabadi.com at 4:00 PM.

Once the Telangana SSC results 2017 for class 10 is announced on the official website candidates have to visit the website and fill the blank space with the required information including roll number, date of birth and submit it online.

Telangana SSC exam/Class 10 (X) examination took place across the examination centers from March 14 to March 30 and around 10 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.

Due to the heavy load on the website candidate may face difficulty in getting their SSC/Class 10 results 2017, so the candidates are advised to keep calm and refresh the result website in a short interval of time.

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the exam result for future purpose.