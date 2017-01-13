Take 'The Road To Infinity'

It was a passion-filled starry evening as stars, writers and book lovers celebrate The Road To Infinity.

Of passions and dreams, the book authored by Tanbir Dhingra was launched in the capital on Saturday. Among others, actor Karan Kundra graced the occasion and said that it gave him "immense pleasure to see people follow their passion".

The book aims to impart wisdom:

"Build a Life of Passion, Purpose and Peace

Value Time as our most important commodity

Stay Fit by creating healthy habits not restrictions

Nourish our Relationships and value things we Love

Cultivate innovation of Colors and creativity from Nature".

Dhingra, who is a writer, poet, actor, dancer, blogger by choice and a doctor by profession, says the book is a "self-exploratory odyssey to ‘infinity’ and ‘beyond’ with infinite thoughts encapsulating infinite emotions in infinite moments giving infinite chances to explore ‘who you are’ in the quest for ‘what Is life,"

The book also "reveals a deep longing for greater sense of meaning, happiness and contentment. It helps to create enchanting thoughts that incorporate the classic tools of transformation into simple philosophy of living," the author says.