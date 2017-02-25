Students in Puducherry asked to apply for NEET

Puducherry government on Friday asked students aspiring for medical courses to apply for the coming National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) as a matter of 'abundant caution' since the Centre was yet to respond to its demand for exempting the union territory from the exam.



A release from the Directorate of Health and Welfare Services here said that the territorial government had initiated steps to get the Centre`s nod for exemption of the Union Territory from NEET in the larger interest of students.



Keeping this in mind, the government got a resolution adopted unanimously in the assembly urging exemption of the union territory for five years from NEET and it was sent to the Centre for approval.



Chief Minister V Narayanaswamy Puducherry along with his cabinet colleagues had subsequently held talks with the Central Ministers for approval of the resolution.



"However, nothing has been heard so far from the Centre on the representation. But with the last date (March 1) to submit forms for NEET examination approaching fast the students of Puducherry have been requested to apply for the test before the last date as a matter of abundant caution`, the release said.