SRMJEEE 2017 results available at www.srmuniv.ac.in | Check now

Candidates trying to get SRMJEE result 2017 can now visit the official website srmuniv.ac.in and may check their SRM University results online.

Earlier, Sri Ramaswamy Memorial University (SRM) has made an announcement that the Joint Engineering Entrance examination 2017 will be released on May 2, 2017 and it went in the same manner.

SRM University conducted the SRMJEE exam in the month of April from 21st to 30th April and lakhs of candidates appeared for the examination.

As the SRM University's SRMJEE results 2017 is available on the official website candidates are advised to take a print out of the SRM University result score card and can also save it on the computer.