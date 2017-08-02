'Shrikhand Mahadev' to benefit pilgrims

It's raining books by Indian authors!



A new book, Shrikhand Mahadev, authored by Jag Mohan Sharma was released on Wednesday.



Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh released the book in the presence of many imminent people in the state.



Releasing the book, the chief minister lauded the efforts of the young writer and said that the book will "benefit the pilgrims and visitors" who opt for Shrikhand Yatra in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh.



The book contains details and the topographical conditions besides the myths and beliefs related to Shrikhand Mahadev. It provides a peep into the history and importance of the place.

The author hails from Rampur in Uttar Pradesh and visited the pilgrimage place - Shrikhand - several times.