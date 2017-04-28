Seminar on relevance of Sanskrit musicological texts

Focusing on the importance of performing arts in medieval and ancient India, a two-day seminar in Delhi discussed the relevance of Sanskrit musicological texts in the present times.



"Sangita Ratnakra of Sarangadeva", the ancient book known for having definitive text for Hindustani and Carnatic music was the reference for the discussion that saw eminent scholars underlining the importance of the text in bridging the gap between the ancient and modern performing art forms.



"The seminar focused on 'Sangita Ratnakara' because it is perhaps the only largest text which reveals the tradition and practice that existed in the medieval period.



"Scholars felt that a revisit of these treatises through a collected effort of researchers, scholars, performers and connoisseurs, is required to understand the musical concepts in connection with the present scenario," the organisers said.



During the discussion, eminent scholar and art historian Kapila Vatsyayan emphasised on the need to focus on such treaties.



