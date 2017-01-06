Seminar on innovation in biomedical devices

Aiming to educate the people and cut the cost of the various medical procedures, the Chandigarh based Post Graduate Institute of Medical and Education Research (PGMIER) will be bringing together experts on’ Innovation in Biomedical Instrument and Devices together on a single platform.

These experts will be discussing implementation of innovative and economical ideas to make such devices available to a larger section of the population on Saturday.

The idea is to give way to indigenous products like screws and stunts that are placed in the human body while countering the high cost of import of such equipment. While participating in the workshop, the experts will discuss how to avoid putting implants and screws inside human body in times of emergency with minimum medical help.

Authorities at PGIMER feel that innovative ideas translated into gadgets, devices and instruments can lead to less import of machines used for CT scan and MRI. The department of science and technology is laying thrust of encouraging Indian scientists to come up with innovative indigenous solutions to help Indian hospitals over come various problems.

By bringing in experts from the top educational institutes in the country like Indian Institute of Technologies and Engineering colleges, the PGMIER hopes to get fresh and innovative ideas to counter the cost incurred in the time of emergency while the patients go through so far thought to be the’ unavoidable medical treatments.’