Scientist tells students to think out of box

Internationally acclaimed agricultural-ecologist and former Vice Chancellor of CSK Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya, Palampur, Dr Tej Pratap stressed the need for out of the box thinking in science.

He was addressing the students of Government College, Mandi as a part of ‘Popular Lecture Series’ of Himachal Council for Science, Technology and Environment. In this endeavour, the Council invites eminent scientists to share their experiences with students in order to encourage them to take up science as career.

Dr Tej Pratap said there were various dimensions of science other than to be a doctor and lecturer. “Do something for the place and people where you live. Science should be used for betterment of life,” he stressed.He said the environment is being put to test by developed countries like America and Australia, but the hazards are to minimise carbon use in order to protect the life of man, animal and plants,” he said.

Dr Tej Pratap talked about global warming and carbon dioxide emission.

Retired Director Physical Laboratory, New Delhi, Dr Krishan Lal talked about the omnipresent wonder material Carbon with numerous applications. He said there were about 10 million compounds of carbon and the most coveted form of carbon is Diamond. He spoke as to how forms could be synthesised and put to use for the betterment of mankind.

