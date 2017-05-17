SBI PO Results 2017: State Bank of India has declared the SBI PO preliminary exam results 2017 on the official website www.sbi.co.in.

Candidates trying to get the SBI Po results 2017 have to visit the official website and fill the nblank space with the required information including roll number, registration number and other required details to get the SBI results 2017 online.

SBI PO exam has been conducted with an aim to recruit probationary officers across the country and this time officials have planned to fill around 3500 posts in different locations.

SBI probationary officers(PO) took place on April 29, April 30, May 6 and May 7, 2017.

Candidates who had successfully passed the examination have to get ready for SBI PO main examination 2017.

