SBI PO prelims results 2017: Candidates appeared for State Bank of India (SBI) examination and waiting for their SBI PO results 2017 don't need to wait much. As per the update, SBI PO prelims 2017 results is expected to be declared on May 17 at www.sbi.co.in.

Just after the declaration of SBI PO results 2017 candidate have to enter the official website and enter the required information including roll number, registration number and other required information to get the results.

SBI PO 2017 preliminary examination took place on April 29, April 30, May 6 and May 7, 2017. Authorities have planned to fill 2,313 post of SBI probationary officers .

Candidates willing to get more information regarding SBI examination, results, other career related information can log on to www.sbi.co.in/careers.