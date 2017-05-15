RBSE BSER Rajasthan Board will declare the RBSE 12th results 2017 for Science stream, Commerce stream, Arts stream on the official website Rajresults nic in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, results.gov.in today at 12.15PM.

Candidates trying to get the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) class 12th results 2017 have to visit the official website and fill the blank space with the required information including roll number, registration number, date of birth and other required information in the blank space to get the results.

Rajasthan State Examination official result website made an announcement that the results for the exams conducted in 2017 have not been announced so far. Please look for the announcement at Exams Results Portal i.e. http://results.gov.in

Earlier, it was information that the RBSE Rajasthan Board class 12th results 2017 will be declared on May 15, 2017 at 12.15 PM and it went in the same manner.

As per the updates, RBSE BSER class 12th results 2017 will be declared by Rajasthan school Education Minister Vasudev Devnani and around 2.5 lakh students appeared for science streams, 48000 students for commerce stream.

Due to the huge number of visitors on the Rajasthan State Examination Results 2017 website candidates may face technical issues in getting their exam results 2017, so after the conversation with the officials it has been advised that the candidates should stay calm and try reaching the website in a short interval of 5-10 min.

Along with this it has been added that the candidate should take a print out of the results for future purpose.