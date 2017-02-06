Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (BSER) has made an announcement that the candidates going to appear for Class 10 and Class 12 board examination 2017 dont need to wait much for the examination hall admit card.

As per the latest updates, Rajasthan Board has released the roll number for the candidates and students can now get their roll numbers from the schools and can check their exam date sheet on the Rajasthan board official website i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

It has also been informed that the Rajasthan Board class X exam will start from March 9, 2017 and will end on March 21, 2017 across the state and this year about 10 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the examination.

Along with this it has been added that the Rajashtan Board (BSER) Class XII examination 2017 will start from March 2, 2017 and will end on March 25, 2017.

Candidates are advised to carry a copy of admit card at the time of examination.