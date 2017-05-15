Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has declared the RBSE class 12 results 2017 for Science stream, Commerce stream, Art stream on the official websites Rajresults nic in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, results.gov.in.

Candidates trying to get the Rajasthan Board RBSE class 12 results 2017 have to visit the official website and fill the blank space with the asked details including roll number, registration number, date of birth to get the results on the computer or mobile screen.

As per the updates, around nine lakh candidates entered the Rajasthan board class 12 examination hall took place from March 2 to March 25.

Student are asked to take a print out of the RBSE results 2017 for future purpose.