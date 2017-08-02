Usually, a book is adapted into a movie or a television series. However, in a complete role reversal, a popular web series is going to be immortalised in words.



Penguin Random House India has tied up with Pocket Aces to create a book version of Little Things- a popular web series which featured digital actors Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar in leading role.



Little Things chronicles the sweet little things in the everyday life of a young couple in their mid-20s, who are unmarried but are living in together. Set in Mumbai, it's about the couple appreciating the little things in their lives instead of waiting for big moments to happen.



Created by Pocket Aces under their channel Dice Media, the series aired on Dice Media channel in November 2016, and quickly became a hit with the audiences -- the five episodes have accumulated more than 20 million views with extremely high engagement and watch times.



"This process of changing a web series into a book is both new and a unique. I am very excited to be the editor on the project of this highly-viewed web series that has been my favourite too!," Vaishali Mathur, Executive Editor and Head of Language Publishing Rights, Penguin Random House India said in a statement.



"Our web series turning into a book really underlines the IP value of our content. We want the Little Things book to become a household name just like the series did, and no better publishing house than Penguin Random House to make this happen!," says Aditi Shrivastava, Co-Founder, Pocket Aces Pictures, commenting on the partnership in a statement.



The book will be available in all major online and offline bookstores across the country.