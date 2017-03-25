Of brains, business and masters

Read an engaging look at the neuro-science of thought, behaviour and creativity that is a call to action; know how three bright and charming women make the most of available resources and navigate their way around those looking to remove them from their turf; flick trough a cute story of the relation between a master and his student.



The bookshelf has quite an interesting fare to offer this weekend.



1. Deviate; Author: Beau Lotto; Publisher: Weidenfeld and Nicolson

Perception is the foundation of human experience, but few of us understand how our own perception works. By revealing the startling truths about the brain and perception, author Lotto shows that the next big innovation is not a new technology: it is a new way of seeing.



In his first major book, Lotto draws on over a decade of pioneering research to show how our brains play tricks on us. With an innovative combination of case studies and optical and perception illusion exercises, "Deviate" will revolutionise the way you see the world. With this new understanding of how the brain works and its perceptive trickery, we can apply these insights to every aspect of life and work.



"Deviate" is not just an engaging look into the neuroscience of thought, behaviour and creativity: it is a call to action, enlisting readers in their own journey of self-discovery.



2. Three Marketeers; Author: Ajeet Sharma; Publisher: HarperCollins

Karan Jaani, the brand manager of a beverage company, is sacked. Rishi Verma, an entrepreneur, shuts down his ailing tech business. Vidu Nandi, an unhappy sales executive, quits his job. What do they have in common? A beverage brand, just as deserving of a second shot at success as they are, which unites them in their quest for business glory in the face of seemingly impossible odds.



With the help of three bright and charming women -- a resourceful hotel manager, an America-returned salsa instructor, and an aspiring Bollywood actress -- the three marketeers will have to make the most of the available resources and navigate their way around those looking to remove them from their turf. It won't be easy, but it is their only chance at making it big in the world of business.



3. The Last Gambit; Author: Om Swami; Publisher: Harper Element; Pages

Success by design is infinitely better than a win by chance. Vasu Bhatt is 14 years old when a mysterious old man spots him at a chess tournament and offers to coach him -- on two simple but strange conditions: he would not accompany his student to tournaments and there would be no digging into his past.



Initially resentful, Vasu begins to gradually understand his master's mettle. Over eight years, master and student come to love and respect each other, but the two conditions remain unbroken -- until Vasu confronts and provokes the old man.



Meanwhile, their hard work and strategy pay off: Vasu qualifies for the World Chess Championship. But can he make it all the way without his master by his side? Inspiring, moving and mercurial, "The Last Gambit " is a coming-of-age tale in a uniquely Indian context.