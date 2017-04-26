Odisha Board of Secondary Education has finally declared the Odisha BSE result 2017 on the official websites i.e. www.bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in and bse.odisha.nic.in

Candidates willing to get the Odisha BSE Class 10 HSC results 2017 have to visit the official website and enter the required information in the blank space including roll number, registration number, date of birth to check the results.

As per the updates, Odisha BSE will also announce the exam results for Madhyama examination on the official website.

Earlier, it was informed that the Odisha BSE class 10 HSC results 2017 will be declared online at 11:30 am.

Candidates are advise to take a print out of the Odisha BSE class 10 HSC result 2017 for future purpose.