Odisha BSE 2017 results for HSC and Madhyama examination will soon be declared on the official website www.orissaresults.nic.in, www.bseodisha.nic.in, bse.odisha.nic.in . As per the update, Odisha BSE 2017 class 10 board/Matric exam is expected to be declared before 1.00PM.

Once the Odisha BSE result 2017 is announced on the official website www.orissaresults.nic.in candidates are advised to enter the website and fill the blank space with the required information including roll number, registration number, date of birth to get the results.

It has been informed that about 6 lakh candidates have appeared for the Odisha BSE 2017 examination.

At present the Odisha BSE result website www.orissaresults.nic.in, www.bseodisha.nic.in are not working properly and some of the candidates have claimed that the webpage is not opening.

Due to the huge number of visitors on the official website candidates may face some technical issues and candidates are advised to stay calm and refresh the Odisha BSE result website in a short interval of time.