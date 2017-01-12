Now JNU to have lectures on democratisation

After holding lecture series on "nationalism" and "azaadi", JNU teachers have now decided to conduct a new series on "democratisation of social justice" following continuing unrest on campus.



The decision to hold the new series has been taken by the JNU Teachers Association (JNUTA) in protest against the recent show-cause notices issued to faculty members for addressing protest gatherings by students.



The venue of the lecture series will remain the same as earlier- the administration block, even as the varsity authorities have declared any protest or demonstration in that area to be liable as a violation of norms.

"JNUTA announces the organising of public lectures on the theme 'Democratising Social Justice', from January 18 to 25 to give a clear message that teachers of JNU would not be cowed down by threats and intimidation," JNUTA President Ajay Patnaik said.



"Further, we would like to assure the JNU administration that our constructive resistance in all forms against any of its undemocratic and authoritarian move would continue unabated.



"We will oppose all efforts to intimidate, threaten or persecute individuals including teachers and students from any institution across the world which is done to silence voices of dissent," he added.