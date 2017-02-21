Now, Indian students can access world-class education in UK

The United Kingdom on Tuesday clarified that there is no cap on visa for Indian students which means they are free to access world-class education in UK’s best universities.

“The UK had announced 600 scholarships for Indian students aspiring to study in the UK,” British High Commissioner to India Dominic Asquith said while addressing the India launch of the report--UN Secretary General's High Level Panel on Women's Economic Empowerment.

Asquith said that the UK has no cap on visas for students from India or anywhere else. All are treated same. Whoever comes will join almost half a million international students who come in the UK to access word-class education in the world-class universities.

India has consistently asked the UK to relax student visa rules for better mobility of students.



UK's visa policy requires students to return home after their courses end. This has caused a fall in number of Indian students enrolling in British universities by 50 per cent. As per estimates, the number of study-visas issued to Indian nationals has fallen drastically.

Asquith also said that the UK is participating in several initiatives of the Indian government to promote skilling.

“The UK is already investing and supporting about 75 start-up businesses and they also provided access to financial services to women in India,” Asquith added.

British companies, on an average, are spending seven per cent of their revenues on training and skilling employees in India and are also creating more opportunities for women.