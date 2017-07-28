Not cool enough? Think again

What do you aspire to be? A software engineer, investment banker, event manager politician, artist, doctor, lawyer, teacher, policy maker, entrepreneur, actor …it is endless. But a farmer doesn’t figure in the list. When considering professional choices, young people, in India, generally shy away from agriculture, which is sad considering that we are primarily an agricultural country.

For the youth today, this field is not a cool option. It means an archaic lifestyle and a future with limited opportunities is the perception. But it is not true. Agriculture matters to the future of development. Economists point out that this industry is four times more effective than other sectors in reducing poverty.

It can even be a gold mine for entrepreneurs. Besides, agricultural research needs young mind to initiate innovation. A very small percentage of students opt for this subject major, only because they don’t realise its potential. Somebody needs to point out to them the basic advantage that it has. Other industries might need downsizing, but feeding the world is a job that isn’t ever going to face recession.

Most students are well aware of the streams like engineering and medicine, and postgraduate degrees like the MBA. But you may have not given any thought to a BSc in agriculture, in spite of the fact this is a part of the NCERT syllabus for Class +2 for science students.

The demand for trained professionals in this field is high. The course fee is negligible, barely Rs.5,000 per year. Scholarships are also available. A student who has completed a degree in this subject will get a well-paying job right after graduation. It was in the mid-1960s, DS Kothari, the then chairman of the UGC, proposed that each state should have at least one agricultural university.

This resulted in the setting up of 49 such universities, both by the state and the central government. Besides, agriculture is more diverse now than ever before, offering a wide variety of jobs. This technology is also advancing fast, creating new jobs.

Besides, with the present government’s focus on agriculture, experts say that there will be more jobs available in agriculture and allied industries, than ever before. With the industry on the ascent, but with college students uninformed about the opportunities in this field there is an understandable shortage of talent in this field.

Interested candidate with +2 passed from science background with a basic interest in the agriculture sector should opt for BSc agriculture. This is four a year undergraduate degree programme which generally includes agriculture science, use of modern scientific equipment and techniques in agriculture, land surveying, soil science, water resource management, animal and poultry management, basics of biotechnology, etc.

The aim is to train students improve agriculture productivity, manage products and contribute to future development of the sector through research activities. This degree can equip students with all-round knowledge of sector and normally include agronomy, plant genetics, soil science, entomology, agricultural economics, agriculture engineering, agricultural meteorology, plant pathology and agricultural extension.

In all the above areas of study, practical sessions related to theoretical knowledge are also built into the course. There are some elective courses, study tours, field trips, in some semesters.

These vary from university to university. There are plenty of government as well as private sector jobs available for such graduates. They can be appointed as research officer, quality assurance officer, agriculture officer, agriculture loan officer (in banks), production manager, operations manager and farm manager with state agriculture departments.

In the private sector agriculture science graduates may find jobs as managers at plantations, as officers at fertiliser manufacturing firms, agriculture machinery industries, agricultural products marketing firms, food processing units, etc. The average starting salary of these officers is generally between Rs.5 to 6 lakh per annum.

And as you gain in years and experience, the scope for better remuneration is immense. After getting a degree in this subject, one may also go for MSc and take up a teaching job, or even go for a PhD in agricultural research.

(The writer is chief human resources officer, Crystal Crop Protection)