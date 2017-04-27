No proposal by CBSE to advance board exams: HRD ministry

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has no plan to advance the class 10 and 12 examinations to February from March, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

“As of now, no such proposal has been moved by the CBSE,” Minister of State for HRD Upendra Kushwaha said in a written reply to whether the board has proposed to prepone the annual examinations.

The response by the minister comes amid concerns raised by various schools following reports of the CBSE's plan to study the idea of advancement of board examinations by over a month.

After complaints by students of evaluation faults in their class 12 exam papers, the CBSE had last month set up two committees to study loopholes in the evaluation process.