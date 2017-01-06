New Delhi World Book Fair focusses on women writings

The 44th World Book Fair, slated to begin here on Saturday will focus on women authors and writings on women.

The fair, to be held from January 5 to 15 at Pragati Maidan, will exhibit the rich tradition of women writings and their fight for emancipation under the theme ‘Manushi'.

This year's edition also marks the 60th year of the National Book Trust (NBT).

The NBT will have a special exhibit, showcasing its journey in promoting books, including book fairs being organised by the Trust across India, participation of the NBT in international book fairs, publishing programme among others.

Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar will inaugurate the theme pavilion on January 10.

The 10-day fair will have noted Odia Author and Jnanpith Awardee Dr Pratibha Ray and H E Tomasz Kozlowski, ambassador of the EU delegation to India as its guest of honor and special guest respectively.