New book club for readers of NCR

A new book club aiming to develop a community that encourages reading not just for pleasure but also for learning is all set to attract readers of the National Capital Region (NCR).



After receiving warm appreciation for its cosy book club in Mumbai, SheThePeople.TV is replicating the format in NCR. On August 3, readers from across the Capital will gather at Soda Bottle Opener Wala in Gurgaon and will be joined by journalist and author Sagarika Ghose, who will be seen reintroducing Indira Gandhi as a person through her book "Indira: India's Most Powerful Prime Minister."



The club hopes to bring together people from diverse backgrounds and interests and bound together by their love of books and reading.



The book club will sift through many books that get published every month and put together their recommendations for the best reads of the month. Through their planned online and offline events with readers and authors, the Club is looking to put forward the most anticipated books, as well as books that perhaps don't get the kind of visibility they should.