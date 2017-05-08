NBT publishing books in Braille, digital formats for blind

The National Book Trust (NBT) has started publishing books in Braille and digital formats for blind readers, Chairman of NBT Baldev Bhai Sharma said.

A special project was started recently to cater to a big population which cannot read printed text, he said while delivering a lecture on the 'Significance of Books in Digital Age' at the International Centre for Distance Education and Open Learning (ICDEOL) of the HP University on Sunday.

“We have published more than 100 e-books and four books in Braille as the new copyright rules have made it easier. The books are accessible to blind people and are exempted from copyright act if circulated free of cost among blind people,” Sharma said.

He said it was the duty of the teaching community to inculcate reading habits among the new generation which is more engaged in electronic gadgets than books.