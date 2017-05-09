NBSE results 2017: The Nagaland Board of School Education has announced the Class 10 (HSLC), Class 12 results 2017 (HSSLC) on the official website i.e. www.nbsenagaland.com.

Candidates trying to get their NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results 2017 have to visit the official website and enter the required information including roll number, registration number, date of birth and submit it online to get the results.

Apart from online candidates can also get their NBSE results 2017 via SMS for this candidates have to follow the following steps i.e.

For HSLC Class 10th results 2017: Candidate need to type a message - NB10 ROLL NUMBER and send it to 54242.

FOr HSSLC Class 12th results 2017: Candidate need to type NB12 ROLL NUMBER and send it to 54242.

As per the reports, this year NBSE results 2017 passing percentage has increased by 4.77 percent. Deepa Mishra from Dimapur topped the examination by scoring 97.67 percent.

Due to the huge number of visitors on the official website candidates may face technical issues in getting their NBSE results 2017 so the candidates are advised to stay calm and refresh the result website in a short interval of time.