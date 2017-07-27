Navigating economy

Books about the Indian economy tend to either extol India's "paradise" or criticize the country's future, believes Bharat Joshi, author of Navigating India: $18 Trillion Opportunity, a book described as "the legal shortcut for investment in India" by Rupa Publications.

The book was launched by Union coal and power minister Piyush Goyal, along with Kenji Hiramatsu, Japanese Ambassador to India.

Taking note of a number-driven economy, Goyal remarked, "Achieving numbers is not the only end-game. Numbers have to lead to happiness and also a better quality of life." Referring to the market investment globally, he added, "The whole world is looking towards India.

Where else will you find a billion people aspiring for a better quality of life?" The book takes a look at the frequent intersections between the government and business, culture and modernity, demographics and democracy ~ all of which are vital to understanding India.

As panelist Deepak Bagla described it, the greater expanse of opportunities and greater trust placed in Indian economy makes it a fertile ground for foreign investment. This book, according to Joshi, would facilitate the navigation of Indian business landscape for foreign investors.

The "cando" spirit has come to define young India, which holds within it, an enterprising next generation. Joshi has done an immense amount of work, with many leading multinational companies, along with his own venture, J-Curve Ventures Pvt Ltd. It was with an objective to bring forth a balanced perspective on the opportunities that lie ahead, that Joshi penned the book Navigating India: $18 Trillion Opportunity.