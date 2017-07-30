Myth of the Ring

‘I started collecting stories and ideas about rings over the years... Over these years, wherever I went, no matter what people asked me to talk about, I talked about rings, and I took furious notes not only in the Q & A but during the lecture itself, as the adrenaline generated new ideas even while I was telling the audience the old ones.”

As she acknowledges this at the beginning of her new book, Wendy Doniger offers a riveting cross-cultural history of jewellery and its role in seduction, romance and infidelity— ideas that she has been researching on and accumulating for a long period of time. Basically the book is about the stories that other people have told, through recorded history and all over the world, about pieces of circular jewellery, particularly rings. Providing accessibly written retellings of countless stories from mythology, folklore and literature, the stories are different but linked through a common cluster of meanings. The rings in this book always have some connection with love and/or sexuality.

Doniger begins her book by asking several questions and then tries to seek answers to those questions through different chapters and different constellation of stories. Why is sex and jewellery, particularly circular jewellery or finger rings, so often connected? Why do rings keep getting into stories about marriage and adultery, love and betrayal, loss and recovery, identity and masquerade? What is the mythology that makes rings symbols of true (or, as the case maybe, untrue) love?

The first seven chapters are about rings throughout history; in particular, they are all recognition stories in which a ring is a vital clue. They deal with sexual rings (chapter one), rings found in fish and found (with children) in the ocean (chapter two), rings of forgetful husbands (chapters three, four, and five) and clever wives (chapters six and seven). Chapters one and two are broadly crosscultural (though largely Anglophone) and deal with a number of relatively short texts; the next three chapters concentrate on fewer stories discussed in greater depth, taken from individual cultures — India (chapter three), medieval Europe (chapter four), and the Germanic world (chapter five). Chapters six and seven deal with a single theme — the “clever wife” — in cross-cultural distribution.

Chapters eight and nine veer ever so slightly into stories about necklaces in particular cultures and particular historical periods —a treacherous royal necklace in 18th century France (chapter eight) and true-and-false necklaces in 19th century English novels and 20th century American films (chapter nine). The final two chapters return to rings, to the invention of the mythology of diamond engagement rings in 20th century America (chapter 10) and a concluding consideration of the cash value of rings and the clash between reason and convention in myths about rings of recognition throughout the world (chapter 11).

Some of the rings in the stories that we encounter throughout this book originally belong to men, and just about all the jewellery that women have, they get from men (sometimes they inherit it from their mothers, but not often). But both men and women tell the stories (though men are usually the attributed authors of the earlier texts). These stories drive Doniger’s arguments about six basic points, three about the content of the plots and three about the function of the narratives. Firstly, most of the stories take for granted what Doniger calls the “slut assumption,” that women get jewels only from men they sleep with (husbands or lovers). Secondly, women use jewellery to their advantage in the stories, often to win (or win back) their husbands, while men use (or try to use) rings to wriggle out of promises to women. Thirdly, men’s concern for the paternity of their children, and women’s for their children’s legitimacy, drive many of the myths of rings of recognition.

As far as the function of the narratives are concerned, Doniger states that by overcoming reason, the myths allow us to believe what we want to believe about the power and endurance of sexual love and about our ability to rebalance the moral world. Also, the tension between hard evidence (“reason”) and the soft power of myth (“rationality”) experienced by an audience is mirrored by a similar tension in the story itself. Finally, different versions (or variants, or tellings) of much-retold stories supply us with a cumulative mass of different psychological details that together suggest deeper meanings of the myth. And comparing earlier and later variants allows us to see myths in the making, a process that we can then recognise in such contemporary examples as the invented tradition of diamond engagement rings.

The book therefore does not move in a linear fashion but expands outwards, as if from a prism. Thus we get to read about ancient Sanskrit myths, Celtic lore, fairy tales, literature, modern song lyrics all of which depict detours of love, adultery and the foibles of jealous husbands and clever wives. One is surprised at the ease with which Doniger leaps easily from Sanskrit fables to Roman times, from medieval lore to the 18th century French court and modern Doris Day movies. She brings together Gentlemen Prefer Blondesand Seigfried, Shakuntala and Marie Antoniette, Solomon and Shakespeare and so many others with ease and lucidity.

The ease with which Doniger traverses different ages and cultures is really mindboggling. Summarised in one sentence this book offers a thoroughly interdisciplinary cross-cultural history of jewellery.The jewellery in the stories that she has collected here preserves (and sometimes erases) true and false memories; making promises that come true and that lie.

Thus The Ring of Truth, like all of Doniger’s other books is an astonishing and hugely satisfying work of scholarship rendered in compulsively readable prose. The Indian edition of this book has on its cover a painting by Raja Ravi Verma entitled A Lady Holding a Fruit and this picture definitely adds to the charm and the significance of the title.

(The reviewer is professor of English, Visva-Bharati University)