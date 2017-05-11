MPBSE Class 10 result 2017 to be announced on 12 May

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) exam may be announcing the exam result for MPBSE Class 10 exams on 12 May, suggest reports. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on mpresults.nic.in and Mpbse.nic.in.

Here are the steps to check the MPBSE Class 10 exam result:

Long into either mpresults.nic.in and Mpbse.nic.in Enter details like roll no and semester name Download the MPBSE Class 10 exam result

The MPBSE Class 10 2017 exam was held in March. This year, the result is expected is to be out by 9.30 am. Over 19 lakh students are reported to have appeared for the exam.