Mizoram Board Class 12 result out at Mbse.edu.in

The Mizoram Board of Secondary Education (MBSE) on Thursday announced the result for HSSLC Class12 at Mbse.edu.in. The result has been declared for all streams of the Mizoram Board. Students who appeared for the Mizoram Class 12 exam can check there result in the following steps:

Log into Mbse.edu.in Enter Roll no and click on find results Alternatively enter name details click on find results Students can download and take a print out of the result

The MBSE conducted the Class 12 from 2 March to 8 March. The Mizoram Board class 12 results is only available for reference. Students can get their final results on the mark sheet, which would be distributed at their respective schools.