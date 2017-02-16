Dibrugarh University has on Thursday released admission notification to invite applications from candidates to apply for Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme for the academic session 2017-18.

The last date for submission of application forms is March 9 and the entrance test will be held on March 11. Candidates can apply now at http://entrance.cmsdu.org.

Aspiring candidates must hold a Bachelor's degree in any discipline, except music and fine arts, from a recognised Indian university with at least 50 per cent aggregate marks (45 per cent for SC/ST candidates).

Candidates have to take the MAT (Management Aptitude Test) examination conducted by All India Management Association or Common Admission Test(CAT) conducted by IIMs or Common Management Admission Test(CMAT) conducted by the AICTE.

Candidates who have obtained a minimum MAT/CAT/CMAT score or already have a valid MAT/CAT/CMAT score will be called for group discussion and personal interview.