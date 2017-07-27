Life of a spy

Everyone is imperfect and everyone deserves to be loved, is what the author of The Girl Who Loved a Spy, Kulpreet Yadav, believes in and surrounds his latest fictional thriller around it.

Writing a crime fiction is not everyone's cup of tea and the fundamental feature of a thrilling fictional novel is to keep the readers captivated.

The author manages to do that quite well. Published by Rumour Books India, this high-octane thriller takes the readers through the life of an undercover agent, who is engulfed in the sadness of the murder of his love interest and is on the quest to find the truth that will liberate his soul.

It all begins when Andy Karan, a young ex-Army investigative reporter, is asked by his boss, Monica, at the New Delhi Today magazine to investigate the murder of a lawyer. While investigating the murder, the protagonist wades through political twists, human redemption and tangled conspiracies. Amid all these, what comes as a grieving shock to him is the murder of his love interest, Monica.

This incident takes a toll on his life and sets him on a mission to avenge his lover's killer. Besides, with various twists and turns, Andy also finds himself pitched against a dirty bomb in the hands of the enemy. "The Girl Who Loved a Spy was a challenging book to write," the author shared.

"Andy Karan, the gritty and hardnosed spy in this novel, is, like most young Indians, a gentleman who will never bow to the evil designs of the enemies of the state. No matter what part of the world you live in, I hope this book echoes deep down."

The fastpaced narrative and exhilarating plot makes it for a good read and attempts to keep the readers engrossed till the end.