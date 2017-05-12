KSEEB to announce Karnataka SSLC Results 2017 at kseeb.kar.nic.in

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will be announcing the Karnataka SSLC Results 2017 on Friday. The results are expected to be out by 3 pm.

Tanveer Sait, the education minister of Karnataka, announced about the declaration of the result on his twitter feed. “Much awaited PUC results to be announced on 11th may Thursday 2017 at 3.00 PM and SSLC results on 12th may Friday 2017 at 3.00 PM – official,” he tweeted.

Candidates who appeared for the test can check their results at the official website of KSEEB, kseeb.kar.nic.in.

Candidates can follow these steps to get their Karnataka SSLC Results 2017:

Log into kseeb.kar.nic.in The notification will be up on the left side of the screen under the tab SSLC results. Click on it. Enter exam details like Roll Number, Registration number or Name as printed on the admit card Download the Karnataka SSLC Results 2017

The Karnataka SSLC Results 2017 was conducted by KSEEB from 30 March, 2017. According to reports, over 8 lakh students appeared for the test across 1,184 centres.