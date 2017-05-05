The results for Kerala SSLC class 2017 will be out on Friday, 5 May 2017. The results are expected to be out by 2 pm. Candidates who appeared for the test can find the steps to check their Kerala SSLC results 2017 here.

The results for Kerala SSLC 2017 can be checked at the following websites:

www.keralaresults.nic.in www.kerala.gov.in

Here are the steps to get the Kerala SSLC results 2017 atwww.keralaresults.nic.in

Log in to www.keralaresults.nic.in Click on the results link when the result is out Enter application number and others required details Download a copy of the Kerala SSLC results 2017

Here are the steps to get the Kerala SSLC results 2017 at www.kerala.gov.in

Log in to www.kerala.gov.in Click on the ‘Results’ tab on the right side of the screen Enter required details

The Kerala SSLC 2017 exam was held from March 8 to March 23, 2017. It was conducted by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) and Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan Board.