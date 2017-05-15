Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education has declared the Kerala HSE, VHSE Class 12/Plus two results 2017 on the official website i.e. results.itschool.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in. Earlier, it was informed that the Kerala exam results 2017 will be declared at 2:00 and it went in the same manner.

Candidates willing to get their Kerala HSE results, VHSE Class 12/Plus two results 2017 have to visit the official website and fill the blank space with the required information including roll number, registration number, date of birth to check the Kerala HSE, VHSE Class 12/Plus two results 2017.

Kerala HSE, VHSE candidates can directly get their results at

For HSE results 2017: http://results.itschool.gov.in/hse/index.html

For VHSE results 2017: http://results.itschool.gov.in/vhse_IG/index.html

As per the updates, around 5 lakh candidates entered the examination hall in Kerala.

Due to the huge number of visitors on the official website candidates may face technical issue in getting the exam results so the candidates are advise to check the website after a short break if they face any issue in reaching the webpage.