Job applications invited for Management Trainees

Coal India Ltd has invited applications for multiple vacancies for the post of Management Trainee.

Minimum marks required for eligibility is 60 per cent for General category and 55 per cent for SC/ST/PWD.

The selection for 1319 Management Trainee vacancies will be based on Written Examination and Personal Interview, which will be conducted across India.

Age limit for the applicants is 30 years (On Dec 1, 2016). Those selected will be posted across India.

For Written examination, applicants should prepare General Awareness, English, Reasoning and Numerical ability.

Applicants should also have discipline related professional knowledge.

Those who clear the written part will be called for the personal interview round.

The last date to apply for the post of Management Trainee is February 3, 2017.