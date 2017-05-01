Candidates waiting to get their JKBOSE results 2017 for Class 12th examination don't need to wait anymore. As per the updates, JKBOSE class 12th results 2017 for Jammu Division has been declared on the official website www.jkbose.co.in.

Candidates trying to get their results have to visit the official website and fill the blank space with the required information including roll number, registration number, date of birth to get the results on screen.

According to reports, JKBOSE result website is not working properly and sometime the website is not even opening so the candidates have to wait for a while as due to the huge load on the website.