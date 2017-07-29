Javadekar pledges to end ad-hoc postings in DU

Pointing out that ad-hoc teachers in Delhi University far outnumber those in other universities nationwide, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday promised to end the system of “adhocism” prevalent in DU by “completing the process of regular appointments within a year”.

He said appointments to permanent posts would be based on competition, while adding that many capable ad-hoc teachers are already teaching in DU.

Javadekar was addressing a gathering at Deendayal Upadhyaya College at a programme on higher education organised by Akhil Bhartiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasanga (ABRSM).

He promised that the 7th Pay Commission recommendations would be implemented for the teaching community “very soon”.

The minister said he is going to introduce certain changes in the API system for the promotion of teachers. “Those teaching in colleges cannot be over-burned with the weight of research. For college teachers research would be a choice only, but they have to compulsorily engage in at least one cognitive activity with students,” said Javadekar. He also said a student feed-back mechanism would be started in colleges and universities soon.

On autonomy of institutions, he said it would be a “graded autonomy” and it would not mean cuts in grants which central institutions receive.

Javadekar targeted those students who more often sit on protest outside MHRD and said they are “uncomfortable” about settling issues through dialogue. “When I invite them to settle the issues through dialogue they feel uncomfortable. This is only because if a solution is found by means dialogue then their business would get ruined,” said the minister.

Teachers welcomed the announcement made by the minister. “We welcome the minister’s commitment for regularisation of ad-hoc positions in DU and its colleges and no grant cut of central universities,” said VS Negi of National Democratic Teachers’ Front (NDTF), that is affiliated to the BJP. “We also welcome his announcement on implementation of 7th Pay Commission report for teachers,” said AK Bhagi of NDTF.