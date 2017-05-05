Jammu University bans junk food on campus

The University of Jammu on Thursday banned sale of Chinese delicacies, junk food and cola drinks on the campus. The ban will come into effect immediatey.

The Dean (students welfare), Prof. Satnam Kour, has ordered the canteen and kiosk holders to immediately stop selling junk food, including momos etc.

The UGC had last year asked all universities to order ban on sale of junk food on the campus. However, following the initiative of the Youth and Vivekanand group the Jammu university authorities issued the ban orders.