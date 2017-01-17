The results for Officers Scale I recruitment exam 2016 has been released by India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB), a public limited company under the Department of Post.

The online preliminary exam was held on January 7 and 8, 2017.

The online Main Examination will be conducted on January 29, 2017. The applicant can download admit cards for the mains exam from the website indiapost.gov.in.

The Union government has developed the bank for financial inclusion of rural India. It offers demand deposits such as saving and current accounts up to a balance of Rs.1 lakh, digitally enabled payments and remittance services of all kinds between entities and individuals. It also provides access to third-party financial services such as insurance, mutual funds, pension, credit products , forex, and more, in partnership with insurance companies, mutual fund houses, pension providers, banks, international money transfer organisations, etc.

How to check IPPB results 2016

Visit the official website, that is, indiapost.gov.in. Click on IPPB results 2016. The result pdf file will appear on the screen. Take a print of it for further reference.